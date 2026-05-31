Sunday PM Forecast: Back to the summer routine of heat, humidity, and pop-up storms

It’s the classic recipe for a Louisiana summer: warm temperatures, high humidity, and pop-up storms. This will be the routine moving forward, though a frontal system might make things a little interesting around midweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Evening showers will wrap up shortly after dark, leaving behind partly cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Humid conditions will linger, with overnight lows settling in the mid-70s. A mixture of clouds and sun on Monday will drive highs back in the lower 90s. Factor in the summer humidity, and the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will return to the 100-105° range for another afternoon. While not extreme by Louisiana standards, it’s still worth staying on top of hydration.

The heat and humidity will fuel another round of showers and thunderstorms. Activity will develop first near the coast by early afternoon, possibly bubbling toward the I-10/12 corridor with time. Meanwhile, additional storms of the north may drift southward by late afternoon and early evening. While it won't be a total washout, about 40% of the area can expect rain between sunup and sundown — and perhaps slightly more if the atmosphere overachieves. A few storms could linger on Monday night as weakening storm complexes attempt to dive in from the north.





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Up Next: Tuesday will be a near-repeat of Monday, bringing plenty of heat, humidity, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. By Wednesday, a weak "cold" front will approach the area and stall out. For locations south of the interstate, expect little to no changes. Conditions will remain warm and humid enough to support isolated storms. However, areas near and northeast of Baton Rouge may see a slight drop in humidity, leading to a drier forecast and keeping afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The front's effects will diminish by the end of the week, allowing our typical summer routine of heat, humidity, and afternoon pop-up storms to resume by next weekend for everyone.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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