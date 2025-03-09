Sunday PM Forecast: A stormy end to the week despite a sunny start

The Capital Area will enjoy a few days with sunshine and pleasant temperatures as a new workweek kicks off. But closer to the weekend, rising temperatures and rain chances will signal the arrival of the next impact.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A stray shower or a few pockets a mist cannot be ruled out through the evening, but significant rain is not expected. Low clouds will hang on overnight. The combination of clouds and a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph will keep temperatures from reaching their full cooling potential. Even so, there will be a slight chill to air the air in the morning. Look for a wake-up temperature in the mid to upper-40s in the Metro Area. Dry air will flush out any leftover clouds on Monday morning leading to a mainly sunny day. The afternoon will be quite nice with a high in the low-70s along with a northwest breeze.

Up Next: Tuesday will be another pleasant day. Despite a chilly start with a low near 43°, afternoon highs will soar into the middle and upper-70s under abundant sunshine. This will mark the beginning of a warmup that lasts through the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, expect highs to return to the middle-80s. A minor midweek disturbance will bring nothing more than a spotty shower or two late Wednesday, into Thursday. However, a more potent storm system will take shape closer to the weekend—that will be the next impact.

Rain coverage will start to increase on Friday, likely peaking sometime in the Friday night to Saturday timeframe. Storms are a likelihood with this round, and there’s are a few parameters pointing toward the possibility of stronger thunderstorms. This is still 5-6 days out, which means that the exact timing and details could, and likely will, shift around as new data arrives. Nevertheless, this is a forecast to monitor especially with the busy Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

