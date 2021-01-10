Sunday Night/Monday AM: Cold rain for most, snow to the north

Tonight and Tomorrow:

A cold rain has begun to spread across southeast Louisiana. The rain will be with us through about 7am tomorrow morning. For most, the precipitation remains just rain. For locations north of Baton Rouge, there is a chance for a quick change over to a rain/snow mix.





As far the potential for accumulating snowfall, it will be well north of metro Baton Rouge, where winter storm watches/warnings have been issued. For locations near and north of the state line, rain mixed with snow and/or sleet is possible. No accumulations or road impacts are expected.



For the rest of southeast Louisiana, it will be a cold rain with temperatures remaining above freezing. Could you see a snowflake or two if you live north of I-12? It's possible, but again, no accumulations are expected.



Winter Weather Headlines:

Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound by the end of the week, with highs returning to the 60s and lows above freezing.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

