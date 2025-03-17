44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday Journal: Time to get your rear in gear!

Monday, March 17 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, it's time to Get Your Rear in Gear! 

Join JP for a recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness month as he speaks with colon cancer specialists, patients and survivors alike. 

