Sunday Journal: The Katrina Governor

BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, join JP as he continues his look back on Hurricane Katrina, the storm that hit New Orleans and the rest of the Gulf Coast in 2005. 

During this second part of JP's The Katrina Project, he takes a look at the legacy of Kathleen Blanco, the governor who presided over Louisiana during the devastation and recovery of Katrina.

LSU historian Bob Mann and Council for a Better Louisiana President Barry Erwin join John Pastorek for this week's Sunday Journal about the late Blanco. 

