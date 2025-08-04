81°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: The Katrina General
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, join JP for a look back on Hurricane Katrina, the storm that hit New Orleans and the rest of the Gulf Coast in 2005, and the general who became a legend in its aftermath.
Trending News
Lieutenant General Russel Honore joins John Pastorek for this week's Sunday Journal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How one New Roads DoorDash delivery turned into a new electric bike...
-
BRPD working two separate shootings Sunday evening
-
Wilkinson County kicks off 2025-26 school year, with some changes
-
Double shooting in Baker stemmed from domestic violence, officials say
-
Sunday Journal: The Katrina General