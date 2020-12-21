42°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: The Christmas story
In this episode of Sunday Journal, the Catholic Bishop of Baton Rouge, Micahel Duca, joins John Pastorek in discussing the traditions of Christmas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round