42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: The Christmas story

2 hours 44 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, December 21 2020 Dec 21, 2020 December 21, 2020 5:08 AM December 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

In this episode of Sunday Journal, the Catholic Bishop of Baton Rouge, Micahel Duca, joins John Pastorek in discussing the traditions of Christmas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days