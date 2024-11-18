Sunday Journal: LSU's Time Machine of History, Honor and Heroes

BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek visited LSU's William A. Brookshire Military Museum in the university's Memorial Tower.

He spoke with curators at the exhibit, who shared stories of LSU faculty, students and staff who served in the military.

"It's a time machine because it transports you back to see these faces," LSU Military Museum Director James Gregory told JP.

Learn more about the museum in this week's edition of Sunday Journal

