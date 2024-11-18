71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: LSU's Time Machine of History, Honor and Heroes

1 hour 54 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 6:26 AM November 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek visited LSU's William A. Brookshire Military Museum in the university's Memorial Tower.

He spoke with curators at the exhibit, who shared stories of LSU faculty, students and staff who served in the military. 

"It's a time machine because it transports you back to see these faces," LSU Military Museum Director James Gregory told JP.

Learn more about the museum in this week's edition of Sunday Journal, available above!

Trending News

Click here for more information about the museum. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days