71°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: LSU's Time Machine of History, Honor and Heroes
BATON ROUGE — This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek visited LSU's William A. Brookshire Military Museum in the university's Memorial Tower.
He spoke with curators at the exhibit, who shared stories of LSU faculty, students and staff who served in the military.
"It's a time machine because it transports you back to see these faces," LSU Military Museum Director James Gregory told JP.
Learn more about the museum in this week's edition of Sunday Journal, available above!
Trending News
Click here for more information about the museum.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Springfield Police demonstrate 'Batman' tool
-
15-year-old arrested for murder, allegedly shot and killed man
-
2 killed, 10 wounded in shootings near New Orleans parade route
-
Bishop calling for community to end violence after 14-year-old dies in drive-by...
-
Man wanted for multiple thefts in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say