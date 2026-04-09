Sunday Journal: A look inside the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home

BATON ROUGE — Every year, WBRZ teams up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raise money for children's cancer research through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

This year, the big prize is a $550,000, 4-bed, 3-bath home in Oak Colony in Baton Rouge built by Alvarez Construction.

WBRZ's John Pastorek takes us inside this year's dream home during his latest edition of Sunday Journal, where he also discussed the importance of the money being raised for St. Jude and its research.,

Tickets are on sale for this year's raffle, which also includes prizes like massive shopping sprees and a brand new Genesis sedan! Tickets can be purchased for $100 here.

The giveaway drawing is on June 18 on WBRZ.