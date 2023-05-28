Sunday Forecast: A Return to Humid Conditions & Showers

The humidity will be back today as moisture from the Gulf begins to make a return

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another gorgeous day is on tap as we are half-way through the Memorial Day Weekend with the rain holding off so far. The humidity will make a return today as southerly flow funnels limited moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that will give rise to the heat index which has been mostly absent for the last several days. Rain chances have made a return to the forecast, but with limited moisture content and only the intense heat as a trigger, look for decreased shower activity. The exception to this is we could see a few rogue passing showers in the late afternoon hours, but these will be smaller storms with limited rainfall amount, and will end rather quickly. High temperatures will once again climb to the upper 80s to near 90s degrees under partly cloudy skies. Overnight call for clear skies with low in the mid 60s making yet another appearance.



Remember to use plenty of sunscreen (minimum SPF factor 30-50) if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods due to the fact that the skin can begin to burn in as little as 15 minutes from exposure to the intense solar radiation from the sun.

Up Next: The official Memorial Day Holiday on Monday appears to be a mostly calm weather day with very little rain chances and highs near 90s. The humidity will be back with the vengeance that could place the heat index into the upper 90 degree category. An Air Quality action day is also forecast due to the stagnate conditions of the atmosphere with no real mixing occurring. Tuesday looks to be another dry day, but might be the last one as rain enter the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

--Keller

