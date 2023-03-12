Sunday AM Forecast: warm and humid, with strong storms possible

Watching for showers and storms today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are starting off the morning with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low-70s. The cold front is quickly approaching the Capital Area. The northeastern portion of the viewing area is in a level 2/5 slight risk for seeing severe weather, with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. The rest of the area is at a level 1/5 marginal risk for seeing severe weather. The system is moving from the northwest toward the southeast. Pointe Coupee and Wilkinson will see showers first and Assumption and St. James will be the last to get showers today. Areas that stay dry longer have a shot at daytime highs reaching the 80s again today. The front will be out of the area by the evening hours and temperatures will dip down into the low-50s overnight.

Up Next: Starting your workweek, we will be nice and dry and just a little bit cooler. A few showers could linger into the overnight hours. Northerly winds set into the forecast as the sun is rising Monday morning and we will start to see some cooler weather back in the forecast. You will wake up to the 50s for the start of the week. Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay cool in the mid-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry time, but the northerly breeze will continue to keep us cool. By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures rise into the 70s, and rain will be moving back in for your St. Patty's Day on Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.