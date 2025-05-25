Sunday AM Forecast: Typical summer-like weather now, stormier pattern next week

A shift toward wetter weather is on the way. Storm chances will gradually climb as we move through this upcoming week.

Memorial Day Weekend: The weather pattern today and on Memorial Day will mirror what we've been seeing — hot and humid conditions with isolated storms popping up during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again top out in the low 90s, and any storms that develop should taper off by sunset. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy, holding in the 70s.

Up Next: Tuesday through Thursday, high-pressure over the Gulf will weaken, and more moisture will creep into the region. This increase in moisture will make it easier for showers and thunderstorms to form, especially in the afternoon and evening. Given a few upper-level disturbances passing by the area as well, some storms in the overnight hours cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall, and a few stronger storms are possible.

Looking toward the end of the week, there’s a possibility that a front slides through the area. If it does, we could see a slight drop in both temperatures and humidity — offering a bit of a break from the typical late May and early June heat.

– Balin

