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Former U-High QB Emile Picarella leaves LSU football

2 hours 33 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 11:26 PM May 23, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Former U-High quarterback Emile Picarella is departing the LSU football program. Picarella redshirted during his freshman season and didn't see any game action, but was ranked as a top 50 player in the state of Louisiana in the class of 2025.

Along with Sam Leavitt, Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark, the Tigers also added former Middle Tennessee State QB Kaden Martin to the quarterback room. Martin is the son of LSU offensive analyst Tee Martin.

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Before joining the Tigers as a preferred walk-on, Picarella had offers from other SEC schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Kentucky.

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