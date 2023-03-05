Sunday AM Forecast: Temperatures On The Rise - A Touch of Spring This Week

The gorgeous weather holds out for Sunday while warm temperatures prevail.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A touch of spring is definitely in the air on this perfect Sunday as clear blue skies and sunny conditions allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and even reaching 80 degrees in some areas. Skies will remain cloudless and dry today with moderate humidity. The moisture will to work its way back into the area as clouds begin to fill the skies overnight.



Up Next: Monday morning begins with cloudy skies and possibly a few sporadic showers as moisture increases throughout the morning hours. Another quick warm up will see temperatures hit 80 degrees by afternoon as the threat for slight showers continues through the day. The week will continue to be warm with a small chance for showers each and every day through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Early Heads up:

Checking out the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook. Cooler temperatures will be setting in across the area as our next cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will likely be below average by mid-March.