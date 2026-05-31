Sunday AM forecast: Summer heat continues into the new week

Heat index values could reach 100 to 105 degrees across South Louisiana through Tuesday as summer heat settles into the region. Rain chances remain limited for now, but a cold front could bring stronger storms by the middle of next week.

Today and tonight: Sunday will be one of the hottest days so far this year. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s, and when combined with high humidity, heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, although a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms could develop during the heat of the day. Any storm that forms may briefly produce gusty winds before fading after sunset. Overnight temperatures will remain warm and muggy, only falling into the lower 70s.





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Up Next: The heat continues Monday and Tuesday as high pressure remains in control across the Gulf South. Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values reaching the 100 to 105 degree range each afternoon.

A weak cold front is expected to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. That front could trigger a line of showers and thunderstorms, including a few stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds. Behind the front, slightly cooler and drier air is expected to arrive for the middle of the week, bringing highs back into the 80s and lowering humidity levels.

Monday also marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. While there are currently no tropical systems threatening Louisiana or the Gulf, now is a good time to review hurricane plans and supplies before activity begins to increase later in the season.

What to look out for: The biggest weather concern through Tuesday will be the heat. Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees can create a moderate to major heat risk, especially since many people have not fully adjusted to summer conditions.

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– Dave

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