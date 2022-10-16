Sunday AM Forecast: Patchy fog this morning will break up as the sun begins to rise

Some areas seeing reduced visibility, this will also be a problem tomorrow for your Monday morning commute.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up with mostly sunny skies and some areas seeing patchy fog. Southerly winds will bring dew points back up throughout the day and daytime highs will top out in the high 80s. Not expecting any rain throughout the day as the cold front approaches the area. Even as cloud cover begins to thicken into the evening hours, showers are extremely unlikely. Winds will begin to shift out of the north as the front really sets in across the area. Overnight temperatures will fall int the mid-60s and cloud cover will hold into the morning hours.

Up Next: You will be starting your Monday muggy. Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers lingering into the morning hours. Not tracking any total washouts, but the light showers could cause some issues with morning commutes. During the day cloud cover and northerly winds will hold temperatures near 80 degrees. Overnight we start to see more impacts of this cold frontal passage and starting Tuesday much cooler and drier. Not much change in temperatures on Tuesday. The front begins to set in Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs peaking in the high-60s. With this front dew points will drop into the 20s! That means temperatures are able to be even cooler which is why Wednesday we will be waking up in the low 40s, and that cooler pattern sticks around for a couple of days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.