Sunday AM Forecast: Last day of excessive heat before big pattern change

Temperatures will climb into the triple digits once again today. Rain chances increase greatly tomorrow, and high temperatures will finally leave the 100's.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 8pm today for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** is in effect until 8pm today. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Burn Ban is already in place for all areas.

Today and Tonight: We will warm up to around 103 degrees under partly sunny skies. Humidity will once again be high and feels like temperatures could reach near 115 degrees. Coverage of rain should be very similar to yesterday as 30-40% of the the viewing area could some thunderstorms/showers. Some of these storms could contain strong gusty winds and small hail. Tonight, we will get down into the upper 70's and low 80's. There is an chance for a spotty shower.

Up Next: A weak cold front will stall in our area on Monday. Moisture will pool into southeast Louisiana and Monday could be quite a wet day. Some areas could pick up an inch or more of rainfall on Monday going into Tuesday. Some lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday before we really dry out by the middle and end of next week. Highs will be knocked down a bit and humidity will be thankfully down.



The Tropics:

1. Tropical Storm Idalia: This tropical system is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane. It is expected to have little to no impact to Louisiana. Residents in Florida should continue to monitor this closely.

2. Hurricane Franklin: Franklin has strengthened into a Hurricane. It is forecast to become a major hurricane but it will stay out in the Atlantic. Residents in Bermuda need to monitor this system closely.

--Balin

