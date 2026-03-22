Sunday AM forecast: Foggy mornings; near record highs this week

Warm and dry with an increasing fog risk overnight. Above normal temperatures continue with a few records threatened later this week. No rain in sight.

Today and tonight: Sunday will be another warm and quiet day across the Capital Region. After any early patchy fog, skies turn mostly sunny with highs climbing into the lower 80s. The bigger concern comes tonight into early Monday morning as fog becomes more likely. Some locations could see reduced visibility around sunrise.





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Up Next: Fog chances will continue into Monday night, and that may actually bring the highest potential for more widespread fog development as a weak front approaches and stalls nearby. Otherwise, the overall pattern remains unchanged with dry weather and warming temperatures. Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s through the week, and a few spots could approach 90 degrees by late week.

What to look out for: The main concern will be periods of fog through Monday night, which could locally reduce visibility during the early morning hours. Beyond that, the forecast remains dominated by dry weather and well-above-normal temperatures, with no rain expected through at least the end of the week. Watch for a few highs to get close to records later in the week. Drought conditions will continue to worsen over the next week or two.

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– Dave

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