Sunday AM forecast: A sweet end to the weekend. Getting summer-like next week

Warm sunshine returns Sunday with early fog possible, followed by a great afternoon for festivals and sports.

Today and tonight: After some patchy morning fog burns off early, Sunday turns into a bright and warm day across South Louisiana and Mississippi. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s, with a light easterly breeze. It’ll feel a bit warm during the afternoon, especially in direct sun, but overall conditions are dry and very manageable for outdoor plans. Sunday night stays quiet with mild temperatures settling into the 60s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: The quiet pattern holds into early next week with continued dry weather and above-normal temperatures. Highs stay in the 80s with warm, slightly humid mornings in the 60s. Rain chances remain very limited through at least midweek, with high pressure keeping storms away from the region.

What to look out for: Early morning fog could briefly reduce visibility around sunrise, but conditions improve quickly by mid-morning. The bigger concern is the heat and sun exposure during the afternoon. With several outdoor events happening, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks if you’re outside for extended periods.

Strawberry Festival: The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival continues Sunday with excellent weather—plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s.

LSU Sports: It’s a full Sunday of action for the LSU Tigers softball and LSU Tigers baseball. Softball gets underway at 11 AM at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge under mostly sunny skies with temperatures quickly warming through the 70s. Baseball is on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels baseball in Oxford at 1:30 PM, where similar sunny and warm conditions are expected.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.