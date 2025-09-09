90°
Submit your pick for Fans' Choice high school football player of the week award

Tuesday, September 09 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - It's time to reward those remarkable performances on the high school football field in week one with your nomination for WBRZ's Fans' Choice Award.

Just click this link and fill out the information for your pick for an outstanding player and we'll tabulate the top nominees and bring them to you on Tuesday night.

Then starting at 630pm on Tuesday you will vote on the winner who will be announced on Wednesday evening.

