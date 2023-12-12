44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SU announces new head football coach

6 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2023 Dec 12, 2023 December 12, 2023 4:20 PM December 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE -- Southern University has announced that Terrence Graves will be the new head coach of the Jaguars.

Graves, who has been serving as interim head coach, led the Jaguars to victory in the fiftieth Bayou Classic last month. He is the only coach to have won that annual rivalry as interim head coach for Grambling State and later as interim head coach for Southern.

Trending News

A press conference has been set for Wednesday to make the formal announcement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days