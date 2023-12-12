SU announces new head football coach

BATON ROUGE -- Southern University has announced that Terrence Graves will be the new head coach of the Jaguars.

Graves, who has been serving as interim head coach, led the Jaguars to victory in the fiftieth Bayou Classic last month. He is the only coach to have won that annual rivalry as interim head coach for Grambling State and later as interim head coach for Southern.

A press conference has been set for Wednesday to make the formal announcement.