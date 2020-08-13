SU Ag Center to host virtual training sessions on smoking, tobacco addiction

BATON ROUGE – The Southern University Ag Center’s Communities of Color Network is all set to host a Facebook live web series that will dive into issues related to smoking and tobacco addiction.

The series begins Thursday, August 13 and ends Thursday, August 27.

It will be broadcast on Southern University Ag Center’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. on the following dates:

-August 13 - Did You Know…Your Smoke Can Make Me Sick?

-August 18 - What Do You Know About Tobacco?

-August 20 - Someone is talking about You: Real Quotes from Tobacco Executives, Part 2

-August 25 - What’s The Yellow Stain on Your Wall?

-August 27 - Smoking Breaks Your Heart!

The program, which is called, ‘Conversation with Communities of Color Network…Tobacco and You,' has been produced by The Communities of Color Network.

The Network was developed to keep members of African-American communities well-informed about the dangers of tobacco, and with information related to what they can do to protect themselves from unhealthy exposure.

