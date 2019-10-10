Students will be able to retake parts of the ACT

Last year, The Advocate reported that Louisiana slipped from 43rd to 45th in a national ranking of college readiness. But now, Louisiana students may have a better chance of improving their scores.

On Tuesday, ACT announced that students who have already taken the entire exam once will have the option to retake only specific sections, instead of taking the whole thing over again.

For example, if a student performs poorly on the science section and aces the other three sections, they'll be able to retake only the science portion and keep their original scores in the other sections.

The ACT tests students on English, reading, math, and science. Results are based on a 1-36 scale and are administered by a nonprofit group in Iowa City, Iowa.