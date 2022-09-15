Students returning to Scotlandville High on Thursday, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes for most of the week.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. After three days of virtual learning, all students will be on campus Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school system said a toilet malfunctioned and was stuck continually flushing, causing the water to overflow.

Although students are back on campus, the school's E Building is still closed for air quality and mold testing.