74°
Latest Weather Blog
Students returning to Scotlandville High on Thursday, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes for most of the week.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. After three days of virtual learning, all students will be on campus Thursday.
A spokesperson for the school system said a toilet malfunctioned and was stuck continually flushing, causing the water to overflow.
Trending News
Although students are back on campus, the school's E Building is still closed for air quality and mold testing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2...
-
Days after crash that killed family on I-110, police still looking for...
-
Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in...
-
Body found outside apartment off O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
-
Law to better regulate safety at rental properties passed through Metro Council