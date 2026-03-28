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Students participate in the 14th Louisiana Elementary Math and Coding Olympiad
BATON ROUGE — The 14th Louisiana Elementary Math and Coding Olympiad took place at Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy on Saturday.
Students from across the state competed in math and coding competitions featuring standards-based problem solving along with a coding challenge using Code.org's Computer Science Connections Curriculum.
The top 10 students per grade level in both math and coding earned medals, with the teachers of the top 4 students in each contest receiving a $100 gift card.
The event also featured STEM-related workshops and hands-on activities for parents, teachers, and children.
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Event organizers hope to inspire a love for math, coding, and problem-solving while helping young learners develop critical thinking skills needed for future success in STEM.
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