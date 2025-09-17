Students operate healthy restaurant on Southern University's campus

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has a restaurant on campus that's been gaining a lot of attention.

It's called Cafe LaCumba, and you can find it inside Pinkie Thrift Hall. Students in the Dietetic Internship program are responsible for preparing everything.

"A dietetic intern is a student who is preparing to be a registered dietitian to become a subject-matter expert in nutrition," Alexis Motley, director of the program, says.

The goal is to bring healthier food options to the Southern community. The restaurant opens for one day every four weeks.

"This is a real-life experience for them. This is a student-led restaurant. The student manager will create the menu, create the work schedule, they order the food. I'm just here to observe," Motley said.

The restaurant will open two more times for the rest of this semester: Oct. 22 and Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.