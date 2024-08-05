83°
Students in Wilkinson County head back to school Monday

Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

WOODVILLE, M.S.- Monday morning, students returned to school in Wilkinson County, Mississippi.

The county serves nine-hundred students with five schools in the district.

This is Superintendent Shemekia Rankin's second year on the job. Her number one goal is to make sure all efforts are centered around improving the education of students. 

This school season, the district officials vow "to keep the academic advancement of the (our) students as the main focus," says Superintendent Rankin. 

Rankin adds that bus routes have changed to better serve students in getting to school on time and efficiently.

School registration is available online or at any of the county's school locations. Dress code is enforced at all schools and can also be found on the schools' websites.

