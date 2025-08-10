89°
Students get ready for the school year at 'Cuts 4 the Community' event

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A local barbershop helped East Baton Rouge Parish students get ready for the school year at the "Cuts 4 the Community" event on Sunday.

The event, put on by Best Cuts Barbershop, featured free haircuts and hairstyles, school supplies, uniform donations, local vendors and food trucks. 

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Glen Oaks High School. 

