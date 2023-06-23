Student attending summer school program left on bus, parents demand answers

PLAQUEMINE - The parents of a six-year-old are demanding answers from the Iberville School District.

On Tuesday their son fell asleep on the bus on the way to school at MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, and he was left alone. The family wants the bus video so they can see what happened.

The boy's grandmother, Kena Asberry, put him on the bus at 7 a.m.. Around 11 a.m., she got a call from the school bus driver.

The driver told Asberry that the boy had fallen asleep and the driver didn't know he was on the bus.

Another man saw the boy alone and helped him from there.

"This man took me to the office, and they gave me water," the boy said.

Asberry said she was scared about her grandson being left on a hot bus during the summer. She said the family was told the air conditioner was left on, but they're wondering why the A/C was left on if nobody was supposed to be on the bus.

"I was nervous. Tell me something," Asberry said. "I mean it was hot. This child could have died on that bus."

Now the family wants to see the bus's video recording, but that process hasn't been easy.

"Yesterday when his dad went up there, we couldn't see the video," she said.

Asberry says she and the boy's parents immediately reached out to the Iberville School District for help after the incident.

"That's frustrating because of the fact that my daughter needs answers: how long was he on the bus, and to see what happened," Asberry said.

The family says they were told the bus driver was suspended, but other questions haven't been answered. They've requested a meeting with the district superintendent, but so far nothing is scheduled.

"You say you understand. You say it's serious, but you're not giving us any answers," Asberry said. You're not giving his parents any answers."

Since Thursday, WBRZ has reached out through phone calls and email to Iberville School District staff for response and have also formally requested the bus video recording. So far, we have not gotten any response.