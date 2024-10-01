78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student arrested after weapon goes off in book sack on bus in West Feliciana Parish

55 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 8:27 PM October 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A student was arrested after a weapon went off the in the student's book sack on a school bus, according to officials with West Feliciana Parish Schools.

According to officials, a loud noise was heard during an afternoon bus route, and after investigation, a student on the bus was found with a weapon in their book sack and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was immediately notified.

Trending News

The student was arrested and is in custody.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days