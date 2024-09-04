Latest Weather Blog
Student accused of making threat to a St. Helena school taken into custody after school put on lockdown
ST. HELENA — A student was taken into custody after St. Helena College and Career Academy was placed on lockdown following an investigation into a possible threat to the campus, deputies said Wednesday.
The school since returned to normal operations after the lockdown was lifted, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said. All students are safe and secure, and the St Helena Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was at the campus, deputies added.
The lockdown comes a little more than a week away from the first anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. at St. Helena College and Career Academy. A 14-year-old student at the school was suspected of the shooting, which resulted in the injury of two others. Bullying likely played a role, deputies said at the time.
St. Helena Parish Schools also said they were placing a renewed focus on school safety at the start of the school year with the addition of metal detectors, new surveillance cameras and the deployment of resource officers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PHOTOS: PMAC unveils new court for volleyball season
-
Tangipahoa Parish announces clearing of 100 blighted properties in parish over last...
-
Denham Springs Elementary School receives donation of new playground equipment
-
Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup