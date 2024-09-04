Student accused of making threat to a St. Helena school taken into custody after school put on lockdown

ST. HELENA — A student was taken into custody after St. Helena College and Career Academy was placed on lockdown following an investigation into a possible threat to the campus, deputies said Wednesday.

The school since returned to normal operations after the lockdown was lifted, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said. All students are safe and secure, and the St Helena Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was at the campus, deputies added.

The lockdown comes a little more than a week away from the first anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. at St. Helena College and Career Academy. A 14-year-old student at the school was suspected of the shooting, which resulted in the injury of two others. Bullying likely played a role, deputies said at the time.

St. Helena Parish Schools also said they were placing a renewed focus on school safety at the start of the school year with the addition of metal detectors, new surveillance cameras and the deployment of resource officers.