Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Strolling the Avenue' held in historic district of Donaldsonville

3 hours 44 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 November 22, 2025 9:38 PM November 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Residents in Donaldsonville kicked off the holiday season with fun for the whole community.

The city held its "Strolling the Avenue" event Saturday night along Railroad Avenue in the historic district. Hundreds of people filled the street with vendors set up on both sides.

