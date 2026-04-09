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Strawberry Festival gives tips for keeping children safe during festival

3 hours 43 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 5:35 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Organizers of the annual Strawberry Festival gave parents tips on keeping children safe during the festival.

"The day you plan to attend the festival, take a picture of your child before arrival," organizers said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "If they get lost, it will be easier for us to help find them if we know exactly what they look like and what they are wearing."

The festival also encouraged parents to remind their children to stay put if they are lost.

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The 54th annual Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday, April 10, at Memorial Park in Ponchatoula and is free to attend.

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