67°
Latest Weather Blog
Strawberry Festival gives tips for keeping children safe during festival
PONCHATOULA - Organizers of the annual Strawberry Festival gave parents tips on keeping children safe during the festival.
"The day you plan to attend the festival, take a picture of your child before arrival," organizers said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "If they get lost, it will be easier for us to help find them if we know exactly what they look like and what they are wearing."
The festival also encouraged parents to remind their children to stay put if they are lost.
Trending News
The 54th annual Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday, April 10, at Memorial Park in Ponchatoula and is free to attend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
-
19-year-old dead after targeted shooting along Sycamore Street
-
Baton Rouge man who orchestrated mail fraud scheme pleads guilty
-
Sunday Journal: A look inside the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home
-
Coroner called after at least one person dies in targeted shooting on...
Sports Video
-
SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
-
LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
-
SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title
-
LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...