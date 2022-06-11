Latest Weather Blog
Stormy Daniels now suing Trump's attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels is now suing President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation.
The new allegation is part of a revised complaint filed Monday by Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti. It comes a day after a ratings-grabbing "60 Minutes" interview in which Daniels said she'd had sex with Trump years ago and has been threatened to keep her silence.
The suit now alleges that Cohen made a false statement that damaged Daniels' reputation when he released a statement in February that intimated she was lying. It also alleges the confidentially agreement Daniels signed is invalid for a new reason: because the payment she received in exchange for her silence violated campaign finance law.
Avenatti told MSNBC that Cohen has "misled the American people" and that Daniels is telling the truth.
