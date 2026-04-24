Storm Prediction Center raises severe weather risk over Louisiana Friday night

A round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to impact parts of Louisiana later today and especially tonight, with the greatest concern centered over northern and central portions of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the region in a level 2 “Slight Risk,” with a level 3 “Enhanced Risk” just to the northwest across the ArkLaTex—an indication that storms will likely be organizing before moving into Louisiana.

Through the afternoon, storms are expected to develop to our northwest and strengthen as they tap into a warm, humid, and increasingly unstable atmosphere. As these storms track southeast, they could arrive in a more organized form during the evening and overnight hours. This setup favors clusters of storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, along with pockets of large hail. While the highest hail and tornado threat stays closer to Texas and Arkansas, that risk does not drop to zero as storms move into Louisiana.





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For the Baton Rouge area, the primary window for severe weather looks to be late evening into the overnight hours. This is when storms could be at their strongest locally, with damaging winds being the main concern. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, especially if any storms remain more isolated or interact with leftover boundaries in the atmosphere.

The key concern with this setup is timing. Because the strongest storms may move through while many people are asleep, it’s important to have a reliable way to receive warnings overnight. Conditions should begin to improve toward early Saturday morning as storms gradually weaken and move out of the region. This may bring a nice set-up for local festivals and events this weekend.