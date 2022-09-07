Stolen car crashed on Bluebonnet Boulevard after overnight chase on I-12

86°
1 hour 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 3:40 PM September 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A driver in a stolen car led police on a chase across Baton Rouge before crashing the vehicle early Wednesday morning. 

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. after officers spotted the car heading west on the interstate near Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the driver refused to stop and got off I-12 before crashing somewhere on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Police would not identify the suspect nor release any other details related to the chase as of Wednesday afternoon.

