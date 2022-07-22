Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was found guilty after a trial that lasted around five days in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

He faces up to two years in a federal lockup when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just under three hours before returning the verdict.