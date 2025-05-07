State troopers, Avoyelles Parish deputies close La. 1, evacuate nearby area after train derails

MOREAUVILLE — State troopers and deputies have closed off a stretch of La. 1 south of Moreauville after a train derailed Wednesday morning.

Around 7:38 a.m., Louisiana State Police said La. 1 was closed to vehicular traffic and commuters should take La. 114 to La. 451 as a detour.

"Expect delays when traveling in that area," troopers and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Evacuations have also been started for nearby schools, homes and businesses, with Louisiana State Police Haz-Mat responding to the scene "for public safety," Avoyelles Parish deputies said.