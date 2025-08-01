Latest Weather Blog
State Trooper arrested on domestic violence charges posts $25,000 bond
CLINTON — A Louisiana State Trooper arrested on a domestic violence charge in East Feliciana Parish bonded out of jail Friday morning.
Derrick Parish posted a $25,000 bond for his Monday battery of a dating partner arrest, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said. He bonded out at 10:30 a.m., arrest records show.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said his office is looking into possible additional charges in this incident, including potential false imprisonment.
Parish was fighting with a woman in a home while children were present around 10:45 p.m., an affidavit said. He allegedly screamed at the victim, forced her onto a bed, bit her face and then squeezed her to the point where she could not breathe. Deputies noted that the victim was found "sitting at the bottom of the closet, hysterically crying and shaking uncontrollably." She had a bite mark on her cheekbone and severe bruising on her arms and wrists.
Parish also showed signs of intoxication, documents say. Deputies said that his speech was slurred, he was stuttering and his eyes were bloodshot.
The victim told deputies that "Derrick had never put his hands on her before, but when he was drinking liquor, there were indicators that he could be violent."
State Police said that Parish, who has been a trooper since 2015 and was assigned to Troop A, will be placed on administrative leave.
