State Treasurer John Schroder enters race for La. governor

2 hours 35 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, January 09 2023 Jan 9, 2023 January 09, 2023 12:20 PM January 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder announced Monday his intent to run for governor in 2023. 

Schroder made the announcement in an email to his supporters. He plans to formally kick off his campaign at an event in Mandeville on Feb. 9.

This is a developing story

