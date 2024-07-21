79°
State Superintendent to meet with East Baton Rouge School Board leaders Monday

BATON ROUGE - The state Superintendent of Education is set to meet with the East Baton Rouge School Board Monday.

Cade Brumley, the state superintendent, wrote a letter to the school board asking to meet with the board's leadership Friday.

Brumley also outlined a list of concerns he has for the board's performance, reminding them that the EBR school system falls a full letter grade in academic performance behind the state average, one-fifth of all teacher vacancies statewide are in EBR and last year's transportation logistic issues that resulted in a bus driver's strike.

The deadline for the board to select a superintendent is Wednesday, July 24.

