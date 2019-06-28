State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity

WALKER - The state has issued a cease-and-desist order for a massage parlor as rumors swirl about what was going on behind closed doors.

A sign on the door says New Eva Paradise Spa, located on Florida Boulevard, is closed for remodeling.

Employees at other nearby businesses say the spa appeared to be under surveillance by law enforcement in recent weeks. Complaints were reported to the city that women were walking around in the spa dressed only in lingerie.

"If it was something illegal going on, I'm glad they shut it down," said Beth Watts, who owns a nearby hair salon.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele said the sheriff's office is not investigating the buisness.

John Ross operates a used car lot directly across the highway and says he's glad authorities are cracking down on any potential wrongdoing.

"That's not supposed to be going on in a massage parlor, and if it is, that should be investigated," Ross said.

Calls to the phone number posted on the business were not answered. Police in Walker have responded to only two minor calls to the business, and no arrests have been made at this time.