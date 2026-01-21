State senator representing Baton Rouge, Army veteran announce campaigns for seat in Congress

Photos (L to R): Rick Edmonds and Ray Smith

BATON ROUGE — Multiple candidates announced Wednesday that they are running to replace Rep. Julia Letlow in Congress after she announced her bid for the Senate.

State Sen. Rick Edmonds, a Republican, said that "Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District is in need of strong conservative leadership. I have spent my life fighting for children, families, and personal liberty, and I am prepared to bring that fight to Washington, D.C."

"With that, I have decided to run for Congress to serve the people of the 5th District," Edmonds, who represents Baton Rouge, said. "Today, our nation faces serious challenges. The rise of socialism is taking hold in many of our major cities and threatens the values that make Louisiana strong. In our state, we believe in hard work, faith, family, and limited government—and we need leadership with a proven track record to defend those principles."

Edmonds has served in the state legislature since 2016, serving as a state representative from 2016 to 2024 and as a state senator since 2024.

Another Republican — Army veteran and former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office employee Ray Smith — has also declared that he is running for Letlow's seat.

"I am running to serve the people of Louisiana with the same courage and conviction I brought to the battlefield, the courtroom, and the community," Smith said. "Our district deserves a representative who understands our culture, defends our freedoms, and fights for practical solutions to reduce costs, improve public safety, and protect family values. I will bring conservative stewardship and real-world experience to Congress."