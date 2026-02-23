40°
State senator proposes bill to name Pointe Coupee Parish highway after Ernest Gaines
BATON ROUGE - A lawmaker prefiled a bill to name a Pointe Coupee Parish roadway to honor famous author and Louisiana native Ernest Gaines.
SB104, authored by State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, would designate the portion of La. Highway 1 through Pointe Coupee as the "Ernest J. Gaines Memorial Highway."
The bill says La. DOTD would pay for the new signs if the measure is approved.
The legislative session begins March 9.
