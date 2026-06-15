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State Sen. Regina Barrow hosts annual Flag Day celebration
BATON ROUGE - Downtown Baton Rouge was filled with patriotic spirit Sunday as State Sen. Regina Barrow hosted her annual flag day celebration.
The event featured a parade along North Boulevard followed by a festival at Galvez Plaza with food, music and families.
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This year's celebration honored America's 250th birthday and recognized the sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves and the National Guard.
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