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State Sen. Regina Barrow hosts annual Flag Day celebration

2 hours 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 11:07 PM June 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Downtown Baton Rouge was filled with patriotic spirit Sunday as State Sen. Regina Barrow hosted her annual flag day celebration. 

The event featured a parade along North Boulevard followed by a festival at Galvez Plaza with food, music and families. 

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This year's celebration honored America's 250th birthday and recognized the sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves and the National Guard. 

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