State Sen. Regina Barrow hosts annual Flag Day celebration

BATON ROUGE - Downtown Baton Rouge was filled with patriotic spirit Sunday as State Sen. Regina Barrow hosted her annual flag day celebration.

The event featured a parade along North Boulevard followed by a festival at Galvez Plaza with food, music and families.

This year's celebration honored America's 250th birthday and recognized the sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves and the National Guard.