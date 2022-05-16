Latest Weather Blog
State schedules drawdown on Indian Creek Lake
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State wildlife and fisheries regulators have scheduled a drawdown on Indian Creek Lake in Rapides Parish for hydrilla control, organic reduction and fish habitat improvement.
The lake should dewater at a rate of two to four inches per day once the water control structure opens on Sept. 6. Initially the lake will be lowered to six feet below pool stage to allow for a vegetation survey.
The Indian Creek lake control gates are scheduled for closure on Dec. 15 to allow the lake to refill for winter and early spring recreational activities.
Officials say boaters will still have access to the lake but are advised to use caution as normal clearance of underwater obstructions will be reduced.
The current LDWF Indian Creek Management Plan can be viewed at: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/waterbody-management-plans-inland .
