La. reports 2,739 new virus cases, hospitalizations continue to fall Thursday

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 2,739 new cases, bringing the total to 417,415. There were 27 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,239.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,052, and ventilator use remained at 151.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 5.38 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 337 new cases, bringing the total to 414,687. The state cited incomplete reporting data for new tests and cases as cause for the low count.

There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 9,212.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,076, and ventilator use was unchanged at 151.

The positivity rate on Wednesday's tests was about 3.00 percent.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 1,321 new cases, bringing the total to 414,354. There were 20 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,162.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,122, and ventilator use rose to 151.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 3.97 percent.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 1,184 new cases, bringing the total to 412,989. There were 23 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,142.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,144, and ventilator use rose to 149.

Due to earlier reporting issues, Monday's new tests and cases are a two-day total, according to the state health department. The positivity rate on those tests was about 5.15 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 2,003 new cases, a total of 411,812. There were 43 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,119.

Hospitalizations now sit at 1,166, and ventilator use is at 143.

The positivity rate on new tests was about 4.93 percent.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting 863 new cases, a total of 409,861. There were 32 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,076.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,275, and ventilator use rose to 167.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 4.26 percent.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 2,758 new cases, a total of 408,995. The state later added that 844 of those case were backlogged from as far back as Oct. 22, 2020.

There were 38 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,044.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,295, and ventilator use dropped to 162.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 6.98 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(2/11):

Ascension: 10,708 cases / 142 deaths

Assumption: 2,051 cases / 32 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 34,357 cases / 704 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,912 cases / 104 deaths

Iberville: 3,325 cases / 90 deaths

Livingston: 11,832 cases / 170 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,319 cases / 67 deaths

St. Helena: 866 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,792 cases / 48 deaths

Tangipahoa: 11,694 cases / 254 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,418 cases / 51 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,096 cases / 30 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH