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State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders was arrested by troopers early Sunday morning when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus.
State Police said Selders was spotted around 2 a.m. near the corner of East Boyd and Burbank Drive, speeding and doing burnouts.
Troopers said Selders took a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI, reckless operation, and driving under suspension.
Reports said Selders was taken to the LSU Police Department to take a breathalyzer that found him to be over the legal limit. He was taken to jail and released on a summons.
Selders released a statement via social media Sunday night:
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On Saturday night, I was stopped by the Louisiana State Police and subsequently charged. I hold the trust of my family and constituency in high regard and remain committed to maintaining that trust.
As a father and husband, I personally understand the importance of driving safely. And as a public servant I take the responsibility to keep my community safe seriously.
Let me be clear, I am committed to making better decisions and I also encourage the community at large to use this as an example to do the same.
I am humbled by the outpouring of support and I ask for your prayers for my family during this time.
Selders has been in office for two years as a representative for District 67, which covers part of Baton Rouge.
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