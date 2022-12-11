Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Tangipahoa man killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver early Sunday
LORANGER - A man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into his car.
State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 445 near Gateway Drive in Loranger shortly before 5 a.m. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin Harper.
Troopers said Harper was driving south on LA 445 when a pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Justin Scully, was driving in the opposite lane. Scully allegedly veered across the center line and into the southbound lane, slamming into Harper's car head-on.
Harper was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Scully was wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured, according to police.
Investigators suspect Scully was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. Harper was not believed to be intoxicated, but a routine sample was taken from him, as well.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed pending toxicology test results.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fourteen graduates turn lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of...