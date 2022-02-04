State Police superintendent wants third-party review to find 'areas of concern' at agency

BATON ROUGE - The head of Louisiana State Police wants an outside group to do an in-depth assessment of the agency amid mounting criticism over the apparent cover-up of Ronald Greene's in-custody death.

An email sent Friday to State Police employees from Superintendent Lamar Davis said LSP is looking to hire a consulting firm to carry out the review.

"You may have heard of a potential third-party agency assessment through departmental testimony at the Legislature or the State Police Commission. It is my intent to contract with a well-respected consulting firm to conduct a top to bottom assessment of our agency. We are currently working to seek approval of a contract for services," Col. Davis' memo read in part. "My goal for this independent assessment is to reveal to us any areas of concern requiring our attention and improvement."

The push for a third-party review of State Police comes as top LSP brass and Governor John Bel Edwards face backlash in wake of several reports detailing the extent of the cover-up at the agency.

Last month, the WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered internal documents that implicated State Police's second-in-command, Lt. Col. Doug Cain, in the efforts to cover up what happened.

A recent report from the Associated Press also revealed that Governor Edwards was told of Greene's death and the violent nature of his encounter with state troopers hours after it happened in 2019 but stayed quiet as police told a conflicting story of what happened to Greene's family.